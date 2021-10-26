Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Hits Market Cap of $64,295.85

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $64,295.85 and $122,531.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00106940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00208540 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

