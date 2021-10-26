Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $381.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.05.

NYSE ESS opened at $334.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.31. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

