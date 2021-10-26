Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.39. 259,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,570. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $339.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

