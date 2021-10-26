Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

ESQ stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,404. The company has a market capitalization of $243.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esquire Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Esquire Financial worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

