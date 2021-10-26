ESBC Price Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $1.51 million and $81,779.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,021,920 coins and its circulating supply is 30,742,541 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

