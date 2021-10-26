Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $86.01. 947,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

