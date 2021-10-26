Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $11.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $685.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $767.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.97. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

