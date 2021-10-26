Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interfor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$31.30 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.60 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at C$108,583.74.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

