Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $285.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $274.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

