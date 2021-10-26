Equalizer Trading 31.9% Higher This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. Equalizer has a market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

