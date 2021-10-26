Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.33. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $155.75.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.89.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

