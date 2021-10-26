Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $372.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.91 million and the lowest is $352.16 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 87,678 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 3,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,350. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

