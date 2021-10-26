Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after buying an additional 489,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

