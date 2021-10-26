Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 445,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,043,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Stem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 118,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

