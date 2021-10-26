Electron Capital Partners LLC Acquires 109,044 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,044 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up about 2.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of XPO Logistics worth $45,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,571. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

