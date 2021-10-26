El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of El Pollo Loco worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

