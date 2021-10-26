Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

