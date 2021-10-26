EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 5,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.58.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at about $986,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

