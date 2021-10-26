Efinity Token (EFI) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $47.64 million and $5.00 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00208357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

