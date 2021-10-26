EDUCare Trading Up 8.1% This Week (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

