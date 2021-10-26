EDC Blockchain 24-Hour Volume Hits $821.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 56% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $311,154.71 and approximately $821.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,996.84 or 1.00011638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00631408 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004246 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

