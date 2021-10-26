Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.35.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $235.13 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

