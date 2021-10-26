Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 478,196 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RPAI opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

