Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $842,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.28. The company has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

