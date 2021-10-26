Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Shares of RARE opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

