Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in YETI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 14.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after buying an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.