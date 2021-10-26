Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 24,727 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

