Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 24,512 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. FMR LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in OGE Energy by 133.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 844,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,424,000 after buying an additional 483,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

