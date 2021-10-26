Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 303,721 shares.The stock last traded at $48.10 and had previously closed at $48.09.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

