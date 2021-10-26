eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce $2.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 416,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

