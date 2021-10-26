EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,587. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

