Dynatrace (DT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.150-$0.160 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.600-$0.630 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 299.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

