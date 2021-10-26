DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DITHF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

