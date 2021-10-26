Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

