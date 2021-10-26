Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Set at C$19.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.94.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$16.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.39. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.45 and a one year high of C$17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

