Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $938,991.60 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DPZ opened at $466.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

