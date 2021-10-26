Dock One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.09 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $61.44 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.34 or 0.00330346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00212661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011717 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 863,497,963 coins and its circulating supply is 730,046,260 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.