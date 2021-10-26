DMScript (DMST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,185.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $363,989.91 and approximately $5,185.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00074049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 0.99944895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.24 or 0.06864834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

