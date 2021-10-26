disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $121,905.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,182,643 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

