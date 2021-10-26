Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 66,487 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.03% of Landec worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Landec by 9.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

