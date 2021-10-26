Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,462 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,520,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,031,000 after purchasing an additional 653,048 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

