Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,629 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

