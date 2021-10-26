Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $24,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 539,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,028,743 shares of company stock worth $67,021,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.