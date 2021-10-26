Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE STM opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

