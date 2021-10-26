Diker Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Diker Management LLC cut its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for 6.4% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diker Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Sprout Social worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,591. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

