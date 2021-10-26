Diker Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Diker Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 1.6% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $261.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

