Diametric Capital LP Sells 186,046 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,046 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.12% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

RRD stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $479.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.