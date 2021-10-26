Diametric Capital LP Sells 1,453 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $375,804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,427,000.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

