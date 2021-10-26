Diametric Capital LP Makes New $295,000 Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 836,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Danaos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.