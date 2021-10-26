Diametric Capital LP Has $143,000 Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,849 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -2,089.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

